Machines poised to take over 30% of work at banks

New technologies are poised to sweep through investment banks, relieving many rank-and-file employees of roughly a third of their current workload, according to McKinsey & Co. The shift, already stoking angst on Wall Street, may take only a few years.

— applications or machines that perform tasks once requiring human thought — are now cheap enough that banks can deploy them across operations facilitating trades or other capital-markets business. In a report Thursday, McKinsey said automating tasks will “free up capacity” for staff to focus on higher-value work, such as research, generating new ideas or tending to clients.

“This is really starting to take steam and it’s going to transform the industry over the next two to three years,” Jared Moon, a McKinsey partner who co-wrote the report, said in an interview. The consultants estimate will free 20 to 30 per cent of employees’ capacity in units processing trades.

Automation has been sending shivers down spines across Wall Street, as workers worry they will be replaced by machines that can compile and sift libraries of data, interpret contracts and help clients — just some of the abilities McKinsey describes in the report. But the consulting firm has a relatively benign message: Companies already making the transition aren’t slashing workforces.

“This helps free up valuable subject experts to do more,” Moon said. “It will require people to use new skill sets, taking away manual work but allowing more around analytics, transformation and change.”

That echoes a view expressed last month by Jamie Dimon, the chairman and chief executive officer of the largest US bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co. creates opportunities while keeping costs at bay, he said, predicting headcount at his firm probably will rise over the next 20 years.

McKinsey’s report also hints at the flip side to that scenario. Banks that embrace automation will become more efficient, innovative and nimble. But that means competitors failing to make the jump risk falling to the wayside.

Still, examples abound of shrinking Wall Street’s armies. Gary Cohn, who last year stepped down as president of Goldman Sachs Group, told investors in 2011 that had helped the bank shrink its equities staff by more than half over the previous decade. The trend was similar in currencies. And this week, LinkedIn published a survey of more than 1,000 financial professionals, showing roughly a quarter worry automation will eliminate jobs.

The McKinsey report doesn’t focus too much on the so-called front office, where traders and other rainmakers woo clients and draw in business.

Instead, it measures the potential to reshape realms like the middle office, where employees take trades from traders, and finance, which verifies prices and generates profit and loss statements. In those areas, people may see as much as a quarter of their capacity freed up, according to the report. In areas McKinsey dubs operations, where employees send confirmations to clients and process payments, there’s potential to free more than a third.

Yet improving has significant implications for the front office, because it makes supporting departments faster, cheaper and smarter, according to Moon.

“This has been hugely helpful for traders to serve clients better and improve the ways they hedge,” he said.

McKinsey recently examined the extent to which eight banks have adopted for their cash equities businesses. Those relying most on digital execution saw front-office revenue per producer jump by as much as eight times. The firms with the best tech in their post-trade operations posted four times more trades per middle- and back-office employee than competitors behind the curve.