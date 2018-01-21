JUST IN
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes northern Chile; tsunami threat unlikely

Local media in Chile said there were no immediate reports of damage

AP | PTI  |  Santiago (Chile) 

The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck northern Chile. The quake, which was deep at 110 kilometres, struck at 10:06 pm local time on Saturday.

The epicentre in Tarapaca was 76 kilometres east of the city of Putre, and 118 kilometres southeast of the Peruvian city of Tacna. Local media in Chile said there were no immediate reports of damage and that the navy's oceanographic service had discarded the possibility of a tsunami. An earthquake with a similar strength shook Tarapaca last October.

