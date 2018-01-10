JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

CES 2018: From Kodak cryptocurrency to HTC Vive Pro, know everything here
Business Standard

Magnitude 7.8 quake hits Honduras in Caribbean Sea, triggers tsunami alert

Tsunami waves were possible on coasts in Mexico, Jamaica, Honduras, Cuba, Costa Rica, the USGS said

IANS  |  Washington 

Earthquake
Earthquake

A powerful quake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale has hit Honduras in the Caribbean Sea, triggering a tsunami warning for nearby shores, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The northern coast of Honduras closest to the quake's epicentre is sparsely populated.

There were no early reports of injuries or damage on the land, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tsunami waves were possible on coasts in Mexico, Jamaica, Honduras, Cuba, Costa Rica, the USGS said.

A tsunami advisory by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre was in effect for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Possible one-metre-high waves were expected.
First Published: Wed, January 10 2018. 14:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements