TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Samsung corruption probe: South Korean investigators raid pension offices
Business Standard

Major overhaul continues in Twitter; two top executives quit

Cheif Technology Officer Adam Messinger and Vice-President for products Josh McFarland have resigned

IANS  |  New York 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The exodus of top executives at Twitter continues as the company's Cheif Technology Officer (CTO) Adam Messinger and its Vice President for products Josh McFarland have quit.

A report in the TechCrunch said that Messinger who has been working with the company for the last five years and was designated as CTO four years ago on Wednesday announced his decision in a tweet.

"After 5 years I've decided to leave Twitter and take some time off. Grateful to @jack for the opportunity and to my team for shipping," Messinger tweeted.

Earlier, Twitter's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Adam Bain who was in charge of the micro-blogging website's revenue business also decided to leave the company.

Twitter is going through a major overhaul under CEO Jack Dorsey as many top-notch executives have quit the company in the recent past. Dorsey brought in two board members in a bid to revive the company and earn the trust of investors.

Several high-profile Twitter executives and managers have jumped the ship in recent months. Twitter editorial director Karen Wickre and Shariq Rizvi, who confounded the direct response ads team at Twitter, both announced their departures earlier this year.

As of the third quarter of 2016, the microblogging service averaged at 317 million monthly active users.

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Major overhaul continues in Twitter; two top executives quit

Cheif Technology Officer Adam Messinger and Vice-President for products Josh McFarland have resigned

Cheif Technology Officer Adam Messinger and Vice-President for products Josh McFarland have resigned

The exodus of top executives at Twitter continues as the company's Cheif Technology Officer (CTO) Adam Messinger and its Vice President for products Josh McFarland have quit.

A report in the TechCrunch said that Messinger who has been working with the company for the last five years and was designated as CTO four years ago on Wednesday announced his decision in a tweet.

"After 5 years I've decided to leave Twitter and take some time off. Grateful to @jack for the opportunity and to my team for shipping," Messinger tweeted.

Earlier, Twitter's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Adam Bain who was in charge of the micro-blogging website's revenue business also decided to leave the company.

Twitter is going through a major overhaul under CEO Jack Dorsey as many top-notch executives have quit the company in the recent past. Dorsey brought in two board members in a bid to revive the company and earn the trust of investors.

Several high-profile Twitter executives and managers have jumped the ship in recent months. Twitter editorial director Karen Wickre and Shariq Rizvi, who confounded the direct response ads team at Twitter, both announced their departures earlier this year.

As of the third quarter of 2016, the microblogging service averaged at 317 million monthly active users.

 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Major overhaul continues in Twitter; two top executives quit

Cheif Technology Officer Adam Messinger and Vice-President for products Josh McFarland have resigned

The exodus of top executives at Twitter continues as the company's Cheif Technology Officer (CTO) Adam Messinger and its Vice President for products Josh McFarland have quit.

A report in the TechCrunch said that Messinger who has been working with the company for the last five years and was designated as CTO four years ago on Wednesday announced his decision in a tweet.

"After 5 years I've decided to leave Twitter and take some time off. Grateful to @jack for the opportunity and to my team for shipping," Messinger tweeted.

Earlier, Twitter's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Adam Bain who was in charge of the micro-blogging website's revenue business also decided to leave the company.

Twitter is going through a major overhaul under CEO Jack Dorsey as many top-notch executives have quit the company in the recent past. Dorsey brought in two board members in a bid to revive the company and earn the trust of investors.

Several high-profile Twitter executives and managers have jumped the ship in recent months. Twitter editorial director Karen Wickre and Shariq Rizvi, who confounded the direct response ads team at Twitter, both announced their departures earlier this year.

As of the third quarter of 2016, the microblogging service averaged at 317 million monthly active users.

 

image
Business Standard
177 22