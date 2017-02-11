TRENDING ON BS
Trump's 'America first' and what it means for US' economic interests?
Business Standard

Makers of 'Lion' release ad to raise voice against Trump's travel ban

The Garth-Davis directed film stars Indian origin actors including Dev Patel and Priyanka Bose

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Against the backdrop of the immigration ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries called for by Donald Trump, the film "Lion" has come up with an ad calling out the new US President.

The advertisement in Los Angeles Times featured Indian child actor, Sunny Pawar who plays young Saroo Brierley in the movie, reported Variety.

"It took an extraordinary effort to get 8-year-old actor Sunny Pawar a visa so that he could come to America for the very first time. Next year, that might not be an option," read the advertisement.

The Garth-Davis directed film stars other Indian origin actors such as Dev Patel and Priyanka Bose. The advertisement has highlighted that collaborating with international artists will not be an easy job for Hollywood in the coming year.

