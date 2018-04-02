JUST IN
Malala Yousafzai flies back to UK after after 4-day trip to Pakistan

Malala also met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on her 4 day trip to Pakistan

ANI  |  Islamabad 

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai and her family on Monday morning left for Britain following the young Pakistani icon's return to the country after more than five years.

The youngest Nobel Laureate and her family, who spent four days in Pakistan, left for Britain from Benazir Bhutto International Airport here, Express Tribune reported.

The advocate for women empowerment visited Swat Valley, her native place where she lived and studied before shifting to Britain, following an attack by the Taliban militants.

Malala also met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi amid strict security in view of her homecoming. Her arrival was kept secret due to security reasons.

The Pakistani laureate was teary-eyed as she landed here with her family on Thursday.

Malala and her classmate were in 2011 shot while on their way back to home from school in Swat. She was hit in the head, but survived the Taliban attack.

Her father, who accompanied Malala to Pakistan, said she was striving for her goal of female empowerment and that criticism could not stop her from achieving her aim.

Father Ziauddin Yousufzai, the United Nations Special Advisor on Global Education, also said his daughter had no aspiration of becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

"Malala made the decision to return to Pakistan as she thought the time was right. The government has facilitated us in every possible way up till now," the diplomat said.
