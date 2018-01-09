JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

China punishes 159,000 officials in anti-corruption drive in 2017
Business Standard

Malaysia PM Najib Razak visits Saudi king Salman despite row over ties

Malaysia's attorney general cleared Najib of wrongdoing, saying the millions transferred to his personal bank account were a donation from the Saudi royal family

AP / PTI  |  Riyadh 

Najib Razak, Rosmah Mansor, Malaysia, PM
File photo of Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak and wife Rosmah Mansor arrives before Najib's National Day speech in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: Reuters)

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak has met with Saudi King Salman in a visit to the kingdom that highlights the close and at times controversial relationship forged between them. Najib has clung to power despite a corruption scandal that involved nearly $700 million.

Malaysia's attorney general cleared Najib of wrongdoing, saying the millions transferred to his personal bank account were a donation from the Saudi royal family and that most of it was returned. Meanwhile, the state investment fund he established is under investigation in the US amid allegations of a global money-laundering scheme. The state-run Saudi Press Agency says the two leaders discussed areas of cooperation during their meeting on Tuesday, which was attended by Saudi royal court advisers as well as Malaysia's minister of Islamic affairs.

First Published: Tue, January 09 2018. 19:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements