Malaysia PM Najib Razak visits Saudi king Salman despite row over ties

Malaysia's Prime Minister has met with King in a visit to the kingdom that highlights the close and at times controversial relationship forged between them. Najib has clung to power despite a corruption scandal that involved nearly $700 million.

Malaysia's attorney general cleared Najib of wrongdoing, saying the millions transferred to his personal bank account were a donation from the royal family and that most of it was returned. Meanwhile, the state investment fund he established is under investigation in the US amid allegations of a global money-laundering scheme. The state-run Press Agency says the two leaders discussed areas of cooperation during their meeting on Tuesday, which was attended by royal court advisers as well as Malaysia's minister of Islamic affairs.