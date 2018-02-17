Maldives police break up protests against Prez Gayoom; many injured

JUST IN
7.2-magnitude quake jolts south-east Mexico, no casualties reported
AP/PTI  |  Maldives 

Abdulla Yameen. Photo: Reuters

Dozens of pro-opposition supporters have been injured and many were arrested after police in the Maldives broke up countrywide protests demanding the resignation of President Yameen Abdul Gayoom and the release of his political opponents from prison. Thousands of people took part in the protests in the archipelago nation yesterday despite the country being under a state of emergency. Several people were hospitalized with injuries and many protesters were arrested, but the hospital and police officials refused to provide numbers. Police said in a statement Saturday that the demonstrators had ignored warnings that the right to protest has been suspended under the state of emergency. The Maldives has been in political turmoil since February 1.

First Published: Sat, February 17 2018. 15:30 IST

