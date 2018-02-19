Maldives president asks Parliament to extend state of emergency by 2 weeks

The president of the has asked to extend a by two weeks as political turmoil continues in the country. The 85-member was expected to vote on the proposal later Monday, a day before the expires. President declared the after the ordered the release of his political opponents who were imprisoned after trials that were criticized for alleged violation of due process.

They include Mohamed Nasheed, the country's first president elected in a free election, who is one of Yameen's main rivals. Under the law, Yameen had two judges arrested, accusing them of corruption. The became a multiparty democracy in 2008 after decades of autocratic rule.