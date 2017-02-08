TRENDING ON BS
Manila fire break renders 15,000 people homeless in Philippines

The fire started around midnight on Tuesday and is said to have gutted some 1,200 homes

IANS  |  Manila 

Fire victims sleep with their belongings as they occupy a street following an overnight fire that swept through the community near the port in Manila, Philippines. (Photo: Reuters)

Around 15,000 people in the Philippines took to the streets in a slum on Wednesday after a fire, lasting for more than six hours, razed entire rows of houses, a media report said.

The fire, which swept through Parola town of Tondo district, started around midnight on Tuesday and gutted some 1,200 homes. It caused roughly 6 million pesos ($120,400) in damage before the fire was extinguished by firefighters around 7.30 am, according to Bureau of Fire Protection, Efe news reported.

Though up to 90 fire trucks were dispatched in an attempt to douse the flames, many of the displaced residents expressed anger over the alleged slowness of the response by the firefighting crews.

The government has set up three temporary evacuation centres in the vicinity, but many residents say they cannot go because they need ID cards to register and their records were all burned in the fire.

Though the origins of the fire are still not known, authorities suspect it could have been caused by a poorly wired power cord or an unattended gas stove.

