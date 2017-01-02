Many Bollywood celebs to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony

Republican Hindu Coalition India Ambassador and Trump supporter Manasvi Mamgai said on Monday that many Bollywood celebrities will be performing at the inauguration ceremony of swearing in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20.

"You will see Bollywood biggies, Bollywood entertainment and all the 'Jhatkas' & 'Matkas' at the inauguration of on January 20," actress and Former Miss India, Manasvi told ANI.

She added that Trump is going to be the best USA President for India so far as he has shown vocal support.

The president-elect will officially take the oath of office at noon, January 20 at the west front terrace of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump's inaugural committee released an initial list of groups that have accepted an invitation to take part in the inaugural parade following the swearing in.

There will be more than 8,000 participants from 40 organizations, the committee said in a statement.