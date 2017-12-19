Many dead after Amtrak plunges on Seattle highway

JUST IN
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly train derailment.

An Amtrak passenger train derailed near the Washington State town of DuPont, sending rail cars plunging onto a busy interstate during the morning rush hour and resulting in injuries and deaths. Washington State Patrol Trooper Brooke Bova, a public information officer, said "multiple cars" of the train derailed and some had fallen onto the freeway from a railway overpass. She said she could not release information about injuries or fatalities.
 
Amtrak said in a tweet is it aware of the incident, which involves train No. 501 that was southbound from Seattle heading for Portland, Oregon. The accident occurred near DuPont, Washington, roughly 50 miles south of Seattle, at about 7:30 am Monday.
