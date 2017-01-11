Marissa Mayer to leave board after Yahoo! sale

Yahoo co-founder David Filo and Mayer will be among those resigning from board, according to filing

has confirmed that chief executive will quit the company's board after its merger with Verizon.



Mayer is expected to remain with Yahoo's core business, which is being bought by the US telecom titan. is selling its internet operations as a way to separate that from its more valuable stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba.



The share-tending entity, to be renamed Altaba, Inc., will act as an investment company with its board reduced to five members, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



When asked what role Mayer will play after the merger with Verizon, the company referred AFP to a Tumblr post from July, after the deal to sell the company's core operations was announced.



"For me personally, I'm planning to stay," Mayer said in the post.



"It's important to me to see into its next chapter."



Mayer remains chief executive at Yahoo.



It still remained unclear how news of recent large-scale hacks might effect Yahoo's deal to sell its core operating assets to for USD 4.8 billion, or Mayer's role going forward.



said in December that personal data from over a billion users was stolen in a hack dating back to 2013 -- twice as big as another breach disclosed just three months earlier.



said in a statement last month that it would await further news of the investigation before making any decision.



"As we've said all along, we will evaluate the situation as continues its investigation," the statement said.



had said the prior breach was likely "material," meaning it could allow the telecom giant to scrap the deal or lower its offer.



The filing on Monday noted risks faced by the company, including that might assert claims or renegotiate terms "as a result of facts relating to the security incidents disclosed."



The breaches came as a further embarrassment to a company that was one of the biggest names of the internet but which has failed to keep up with rising stars such as and Facebook.



Yahoo, after a series of reorganisations, decided late last year to sell its main operating business as a way to separate that from its more valuable stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba.



Yahoo's plan would place its main operating business within Verizon, which has already acquired another faded internet star, AOL.



The remaining portion would be a holding company with stakes in and Japan.



