Marketers scramble to tailor strategies for Amazon

Amazon’s rapidly expanding influence on a wide portion of the American public has become impossible to ignore — and it is giving rise to a whole new side of the advertising
industry.
As more people live large portions of their lives in Amazon’s ecosystem, ad agencies are increasingly offering specialised services to help brands take full advantage of the company’s universe.That means adding flourishes like recipes and magazine-style images to product pages, coming up with creative ways to get customers to post reviews on Amazon
and plotting how companies
can best connect with people who are using devices like the voice-activated Echo.
And Amazon
itself, aware of its growing power, is encouraging companies
to buy more ads
through its own media group. Its argument: When an ad is on Amazon, a direct connection can be made between people seeing it and then making a purchase.
“How your product is perceived on Amazon
and in the Amazon
community in ratings and reviews has such a powerful impact on the future of you as a brand,” said John Denny, vice president for digital and e-commerce
at Bai Brands, the beverage company. “Increasingly, if you win on Amazon, you win, period. And this is the world marketers have to wrap their brains around.”
Several advertising
executives anticipate that more agencies will begin offering Amazon-focused services, comparing the company’s rise to previous paradigm shifts like when search engines and social media
became a daily part of people’s lives.
It’s already affecting what shoppers see. Take, for example, the Amazon
product page for a whey protein powder from Optimum Nutrition. It was put together with help from the Tombras Group, based in Knoxville, Tenn., which recently started an Amazon-focused division.
©2017 The New York Times News Service
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU