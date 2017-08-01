Marketers scramble to tailor strategies for Amazon

Amazon’s rapidly expanding influence on a wide portion of the American public has become impossible to ignore — and it is giving rise to a whole new side of the industry.

As more people live large portions of their lives in Amazon’s ecosystem, ad agencies are increasingly offering specialised services to help brands take full advantage of the company’s universe.That means adding flourishes like recipes and magazine-style images to product pages, coming up with creative ways to get customers to post reviews on and plotting how can best connect with people who are using devices like the voice-activated

And itself, aware of its growing power, is encouraging to buy more through its own media group. Its argument: When an ad is on Amazon, a direct connection can be made between people seeing it and then making a purchase.

“How your product is perceived on and in the community in ratings and reviews has such a powerful impact on the future of you as a brand,” said John Denny, vice president for digital and at Bai Brands, the beverage company. “Increasingly, if you win on Amazon, you win, period. And this is the world marketers have to wrap their brains around.”

Several executives anticipate that more agencies will begin offering Amazon-focused services, comparing the company’s rise to previous paradigm shifts like when search engines and became a daily part of people’s lives.

It’s already affecting what shoppers see. Take, for example, the product page for a whey protein powder from Optimum Nutrition. It was put together with help from the Tombras Group, based in Knoxville, Tenn., which recently started an Amazon-focused division.

©2017 The New York Times News Service