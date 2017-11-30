Marks & Spencer descends the price ladder to fight the rush

The times are rocky for British retail brand Marks and Spencer (M&S). Globally, it has been forced to shutter down stores as sales have tumbled across categories.

But in India where it has the maximum number of retail outlets after the UK, the brand is still holding out against a growing tribe of homegrown and multinational challengers. Apart from global heavyweights such as Zara, H&M, even relatively newer local brands such as AND and Triumph among others, have been snapping at its heels and forcing its hand on pricing and localisation. James Munson, managing director M&S ...