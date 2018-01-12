on Friday asked foreign companies investing in the country to "respect" its sovereignty and territorial integrity as it ordered a probe after a leading listed and as "countries". sparked an outrage in when it sent out a questionnaire which asked members of its customer rewards programme to list their country of residence. The options included Tibet, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Shanghai authorities have investigated the American hotel corporation after it categorised the Chinese territories as "country" in a mail questionnaire, which caused a stir among its Chinese netizens, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. China's cyberspace administration and market supervision bureau of Huangpu district said they had conducted interviews with the hotel company's representatives in and ordered all related content to be removed from its website and mobile application. Competent Chinese authorities have taken measures to handle the case and the company has apologised, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kanog told reporters here when asked about the Marriot mail. "I should stress that Hong Kong, Taiwan and are parts of This is an objective fact and also the consensus of the community," he said. " welcomes foreign companies to invest and operate in but they in the meanwhile should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, respect our laws and regulations, as well as the feelings of the Chinese people," Lu said. Earlier, a Chinese internet user posted on microblogging site Weibo a screenshot of Marriott's mail questionnaire, which listed Tibet, Hong Kong, and Taiwan as options under the question "Which country are you from?" Marriott, which has 124 hotels in China, has apologised twice on its Weibo social media account amid calls by netizens to boycott the hotel. "We are deeply sorry for the questionnaires. We realised that this mistake would deeply disappoint our Chinese customers.

For now, we have suspended the questionnaires and fix the options at once. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the incident," the hotel chain said. Former British colony and former Portuguese colony are ruled as Special Administrative Regions (SAR) by