Marvel Comics villain redirects to Trump's official webpage

A web page on a fictional Marvel Comics terrorist group now redirects to President Donald Trump's official page on the White House website, the media reported.
The development was first noticed on Thursday when users who typed "hail-hydra.com" into their web browsers were redirected to Trump's page, The Hill magazine reported.
The redirect appears to have been set up in the middle of April, with the last update to the site showing as April 16. However, it was unclear who set up the redirect.
Hydra is a recurring antagonist in Marvel Comics storylines and their offshoot media properties, reports the magazine.
The fictional extremist organisation has repeatedly clashed with the Avengers superhero team in mediums including comics and movies.
The 2014 film "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" featured members of the group proclaiming their allegiance with the phrase "Hail Hydra".
Marvel Comics is currently publishing an ongoing storyline about Hydra called "Secret Empire".
