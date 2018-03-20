Maryland school shooting: Gunman, 1 student dead; several injured; updates

A shooting erupted at a high school in the eastern US state of Maryland today, but the event was quickly "contained," officials said. The attack comes just days before a nationwide student-organised march against school violence. There were no immediate official reports of casualties in the shooting at Great Mills High School, located about a 90-minute drive southeast of the US capital Washington. St Mary's County Public Schools said on its website that the school was on lockdown and the incident had been "contained" but provided no further details. It said law enforcement was on the scene. "It happened really quickly, right after school started" after 8:00 am (1200 GMT), Jonathan Freese, a student at the school, told CNN. "The police came and responded really quickly," Freese said. "They had a lot of officers respond." "Right now, the police are going through classrooms," he said. "Soon we are going to be escorted from the school." The Great Mills incident comes about five weeks after a shooting at a Florida high school left 14 students and three adult staff members dead. ALSO READ: US school shooting: Attacker injures several people at Maryland school School shootings in the US 1. Gunman killed The shooter was injured and taken to the hospital, where he later died, officials said at a news conference. He was not immediately identified, reports NBC. Two people were critically injured in a shooting at a high school in the eastern US state of Maryland. A female student was in critical condition and a "young man" was in critical but stable condition. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment. 2. The shooting occurred shortly after 8:00 am (1200 GMT) at Great Mills High School, located about a 90-minute drive southeast of the US capital Washington. 3. A single shooter involved 4. Students were evacuated to a nearby high school Mollie Davis, who identified herself on Twitter as a student at Great Mills, posted a series of tweets about the shooting. "Now my school is the target," she said. "WHY DO WE LET THIS KEEP HAPPENING??? I'm so tired I'm so tired." "You never think it'll be your school and then it is," Davis said. "Great Mills is a wonderful school and somewhere I am proud to go. Why us?" Hi Twitter. I am in Great Mills HS. My school is on a very real lockdown threat and there’s already someone possibly dead. Please pray for us. You never think it’ll be your school and then it is. Great Mills is a wonderful school and somewhere I am proud to go. Why us?
I just boarded the bus to leave the school to go to the pick up center. I feel like there’s so much I want to say but I can’t find the right words. I wish everything was different. Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement following the shooting incident at #GreatMillsHighSchool in St. Mary's County, Maryland: pic.twitter.com/wMUvpPXKT6
Hi Twitter. I am in Great Mills HS. My school is on a very real lockdown threat and there’s already someone possibly dead. Please pray for us.— Mollie Davis (@davism0llie) March 20, 2018
You never think it’ll be your school and then it is. Great Mills is a wonderful school and somewhere I am proud to go. Why us?— Mollie Davis (@davism0llie) March 20, 2018
I just boarded the bus to leave the school to go to the pick up center. I feel like there’s so much I want to say but I can’t find the right words.
I wish everything was different.— Mollie Davis (@davism0llie) March 20, 2018
Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement following the shooting incident at #GreatMillsHighSchool in St. Mary's County, Maryland: pic.twitter.com/wMUvpPXKT6— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU