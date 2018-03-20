Maryland school shooting: Gunman, 1 student dead; several injured; updates

A shooting erupted at a high school in the eastern US state of Maryland today, but the event was quickly "contained," officials said. The attack comes just days before a nationwide student-organised march against school violence. There were no immediate official reports of casualties in the shooting at Great Mills High School, located about a 90-minute drive southeast of the US capital Washington. St Mary's County Public Schools said on its website that the school was on lockdown and the incident had been "contained" but provided no further details. It said law enforcement was on the scene. "It happened really quickly, right after school started" after 8:00 am (1200 GMT), Jonathan Freese, a student at the school, told CNN. "The police came and responded really quickly," Freese said. "They had a lot of officers respond." "Right now, the police are going through classrooms," he said. "Soon we are going to be escorted from the school." The Great Mills incident comes about five weeks after a shooting at a Florida high school left 14 students and three adult staff members dead. School shootings in the US 1. Gunman killed The shooter was injured and taken to the hospital, where he later died, officials said at a news conference. He was not immediately identified, reports NBC. Two people were critically injured in a shooting at a high school in the eastern US state of Maryland. A female student was in critical condition and a "young man" was in critical but stable condition. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment. 2. The shooting occurred shortly after 8:00 am (1200 GMT) at Great Mills High School, located about a 90-minute drive southeast of the US capital Washington. 3. A single shooter involved 4. Students were evacuated to a nearby high school Mollie Davis, who identified herself on Twitter as a student at Great Mills, posted a series of tweets about the shooting. "Now my school is the target," she said. "WHY DO WE LET THIS KEEP HAPPENING??? I'm so tired I'm so tired." "You never think it'll be your school and then it is," Davis said. "Great Mills is a wonderful school and somewhere I am proud to go. Why us?" Hi Twitter. I am in Great Mills HS. My school is on a very real lockdown threat and there’s already someone possibly dead. Please pray for us. — Mollie Davis (@davism0llie) March 20, 2018 You never think it’ll be your school and then it is. Great Mills is a wonderful school and somewhere I am proud to go. Why us? — Mollie Davis (@davism0llie) March 20, 2018 I just boarded the bus to leave the school to go to the pick up center. I feel like there’s so much I want to say but I can’t find the right words. I wish everything was different. — Mollie Davis (@davism0llie) March 20, 2018 The Great Mills incident comes about five weeks after a shooting at a Florida high school left 14 students and three adult staff members dead. 5. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan pledged to provide assistance. "Our prayers are with students, school personnel and first responders," Hogan said in a tweet. Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement following the shooting incident at #GreatMillsHighSchool in St. Mary's County, Maryland: pic.twitter.com/wMUvpPXKT6 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2018 6. 19th shooting in a US school this year It was the 19th shooting in a U. S. school so far this year. That tally includes suicides and incidents when no one was injured, as well as the January shooting in which a 15-year-old gunman killed two fellow students at a Benton, Kentucky, high school. More than 40 “active shooter” episodes in schools have been recorded in the United States since 2000, according to F. B. I. and news reports. The shootings have become common enough that many schools, including Douglas High, run annual drills in which students practice huddling in classrooms behind locked doors. 7. Florida shooting Valentine's Day 2018 turned into a Day of Carnage for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, when a 19-year-old gunman opened fire with an assault-style rifle on Wednesday. The attack killed 17 people and injured more than a dozen. The gunman, identified as Nikolaus Cruz, had once been expelled for disciplinary reasons from the Florida school. 8. March against shootings at schools Thousands of people are expected to rally in Washington, DC, this weekend for a March for Our Lives protest to advocate for gun control. This marks the second big push of teenage activism against gun violence in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. 9. Number of US citizens backing gun control rises: poll The number of US citizens who want more gun control is growing, an NPR/Ipsos poll said. Three-quarters of Americans said gun laws should be stricter than they are today, up from 68 per cent in a October 2017 survey following the Las Vegas shooting, Xinhua cited the latest poll as saying. The poll also found widespread bipartisan support for gun-control policies, including expanding background check for all gun buyers (94 per cent), adding people with mental illnesses to the federal gun background check system (92 per cent), raising the legal age to purchase guns from 18 to 21 (82 per cent), banning bump stocks (81 per cent), banning high-capacity ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds (73 per cent) and banning assault-style weapons (72 per cent). 10. Trump accused of backpedaling on gun control President Donald Trump stood accused of caving in to the US gun lobby one month after the Florida school shooting, as the White House pushed ahead with plans to arm teachers but backpedaled on curbing access to assault rifles. Under pressure to act after a teenager killed 17 people with a semi-automatic rifle in Parkland, Trump had signalled support for raising from 18 to 21 the federal minimum age for purchasing the powerful weapons. But measures unveiled by his administration Sunday made no mention of any such action -- nor of enforcing the vetting of buyers for firearm sales that take place online and at gun shows, another idea floated by the White House.