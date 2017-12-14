JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Disney seals much-awaited $52-bn deal to buy Fox film, TV businesses
Business Standard

Match-fixing charge rocks Ashes; Cricket Australia rebuffs allegations

However, the ICC said that suitable investigation will be commenced in the matter.

ANI  |  Perth [Australia] 

Mark Stoneman
England's Mark Stoneman, center is assessed by a trainer while batting partner Joe Root, left, stands by after Stoneman was hit in the head by a ball from Australia's Josh Hazlewood during their Ashes cricket test match in Perth Photo: (AP/PTI)

James Sutherland, the Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive, has denied the recent reports of alleged attempts of spot-fixing in the Perth Ashes Test.

Earlier, the Sun, a U.K. publication has alleged that a gang, who is working with an Australian called 'the Silent Man', has asked for up to £138,000 to influence the game.

"There's no substance to these allegations or justification to suspect that this Test match or indeed the Ashes series as a whole is subject to corrupt activities," ESPNcricinfo quoted Sutherland as saying.

Commenting on it further, Sutherland said that the Cricket Australia has full confidence in its players and team officials and others involved in the game that they would not commit any corruption in a game as they understand the risks of doing that.

Earlier in the day, International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-corruption general manager Alex Marshall had also said that so far no evidence has been discovered to support the alleged sport fixing of the third Ashes.

However, the ICC said that suitable investigation will be commenced in the matter.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Cricket Australia read that the body takes a zero-tolerance approach against anybody trying to bring the game into disrepute and will co-operate fully with any ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation.
First Published: Thu, December 14 2017. 18:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements