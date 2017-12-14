Match-fixing charge rocks Ashes; Cricket Australia rebuffs allegations

James Sutherland, the Cricket (CA) chief executive, has denied the recent reports of alleged attempts of spot-fixing in the Perth Ashes Test.

Earlier, the Sun, a U.K. publication has alleged that a gang, who is working with an Australian called 'the Silent Man', has asked for up to £138,000 to influence the game.

"There's no substance to these allegations or justification to suspect that this Test match or indeed the Ashes series as a whole is subject to corrupt activities," ESPNcricinfo quoted Sutherland as saying.

Commenting on it further, Sutherland said that the Cricket has full confidence in its players and team officials and involved in the game that they would not commit any corruption in a game as they understand the risks of doing that.

Earlier in the day, Cricket Council (ICC) anti-corruption general manager Alex Marshall had also said that so far no evidence has been discovered to support the alleged sport fixing of the third Ashes.

However, the ICC said that suitable investigation will be commenced in the matter.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Cricket read that the body takes a zero-tolerance approach against anybody trying to bring the game into disrepute and will co-operate fully with any ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation.