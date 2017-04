The news:

McDonald’s is expanding its collaboration with Uber’s food delivery service, UberEATS , to more cities in the US this quarter after a pilot run in Florida.

The piloted delivery via UberEATS in Hong Kong in March. A news report says that a trial in Australia is being set up. But an spokesperson tells Tech in Asia the company has nothing else to announce for the region.

Why it matters:

McDonald’s is a ubiquitous fast food chain, which makes it a coup for UberEATS , who’s locked in a global battle with competitors like Deliveroo and Foodpanda. A platform where consumers can select from many options is also attractive to McDonald’s.