McDonald's likely to challenge NCLT order on reinstatement of Vikram Bakshi

McDonald's is likely to move this week against a National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) order that reinstated as Managing Director of its Indian joint venture Connaught Plaza Pvt Ltd (CPRL).



With no signs of resolution of the conflict between the company and its JV partner in sight, 43 outlets of the in the Capital continue to remain closed.



According to people in the know of the development, McDonald's is preparing to move the (NCLAT) this week against the order of July 13.The had ordered reinstatement of Bakshi as MD of - a 50:50 joint venture between McDonald's Pvt Ltd (MIPL) and him. is responsible for operating McDonald's outlets in North and EastWhen contacted, McDonald's spokesperson Barry Sum declined to comment saying the company has no update to share at the moment.On the re-opening of the closed outlets, he told PTI: "The operations of the affected by the failure to renew the Eat House Licences remain suspended at the moment."The outlets have been closed since June 29.Bakshi, who was removed as the managing director of in August 2013, could not be reached for comments.McDonald's and Bakshi have been at loggerheads over control of and an arbitration proceeding is being pursued by the food chain at the London Court of Arbitration in this regard, where the matter is pending.After the order, Bakshi had said would come back to its growth and operational journey the way it was prior to 2013.