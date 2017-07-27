Meet Michael Kors, a man for all seasons

Few would have heard of 58-year-old Michael Kors outside of the US despite his success as a designer, reality TV star and businessman until this week. Michael Kors Holdings, founded in 1981 by the designer, now honorary chairman and chief creative officer of his company, was happy being an affordable luxury retailer, peddling handbags, watches, shoes and clothes for the price-conscious, till the retail meltdown in its home market hit sales. On Tuesday, the company, whose annual revenue is nearly $5 billion, declared the start of a new strategy with the $1.2-billion acquisition of ...