Trump reduces hurdles for sale of military drones to allies like India
Meghan Markle has power to change the world, says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka says Meghan and Harry "made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again"

Press Trust of India  |  New York 

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Photo: AP/PTI

Priyanka Chopra believes Meghan Markle has the power to change the world.

In an essay about the royal bride-to-be, who features, along with Prince Harry, on TIME magazine's annual 100 Most Influential People list, Priyanka says Meghan and Harry "made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again".

"Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realised just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypesobvious in her actionswill connect her to a generation in much need of kindness.

"This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people," Priyanka writes.

The duo first met at an Elle Women in Television event during the Meghan's days on "Suits".

Priyanka, 35, also congratulated her friends Deepika Padukone and cricketer Virat Kohli for featuring in the Time's list. She said she was proud of them.
First Published: Fri, April 20 2018. 20:03 IST

