Melania feels very, very strongly about women's issues, says Donald Trump

President has said his wife Melania will work on women's issues and "difficulties" facing as First Lady.

Trump said Melania was a "strong advocate" for women's issues and feels "very strongly" about it.

"I think that Melania's going to be outstanding," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference when asked about the First Lady, who he claimed, has been treated unfairly by the media.

"She - like that she's working with - feels very, very strongly about women's issues, women's difficulties. She's a very, very strong advocate. I think she's a great representative for this country," he said yesterday.

A former model Melania, 46, is currently living in New York to complete the school session of her son and would be joining Trump at the White House later this summer.

"I think, she is going to be a fantastic first Lady. She is going to be a tremendous representative of and of the people," he said, adding that his daughter Ivanka would also be working on the same issue.

"They're not doing this for money. They're not doing this for pay. They're doing this because they feel it, both of them. Melania goes back and forth. And after Barron finishes school - because it's hard to take a child out of school with a few months left - she and Barron will be moving to the White House," Trump said.

Trump had married Slovenia-born Melania in 2005.