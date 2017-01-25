Mercedes-Benz launches 'Night Edition' of A-Class, B-Class models

The new edition will be available in both petrol and diesel fuel options

luxury car maker Mercedes- Benz today launched new edition of its compact cars and models priced up to Rs 30.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



The launch of the 'Night Edition' of the and the strengthens the new generation cars portfolio, India said in a statement.



The new edition will be available in both petrol and diesel fuel options.



While the A 180 (petrol) is priced at Rs 27.31 lakh, the A 200 d (diesel) is priced at Rs 28.32 lakh. On the other hand, B 180 (petrol) is priced at Rs 29.34 lakh and the 200 d (diesel) is priced at Rs 30.35 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Pune).



Commenting on the launch, India MD and CEO Roland Folger said: "We believe our New Generation Cars play a key role in attracting dynamic, affluent and young Indians to the brand and this success story will be further amplified by the launch of the 'Night Edition' variants."



He further said the and have been instrumental in making brand more youthful.



"Both these cars truly embody the changing preference of the youth in today's social milieu, which increasingly prefer compact luxury. With the new and Night Edition, we have just raised the bar even higher for this popular segment," Folger said.



India registered annual sale of 13,231 units in January-December 2016, marginally down from 13,502 units in 2015.

Press Trust of India