Merkel warns countries not to go it alone, solve global issues together

-
ALSO READGermany's Angela Merkel says Trump's immigration ban 'not justified' Angela Merkel vows to find compromise with US on trade, military spending Obama, Merkel say strong US-Germany ties 'essential' for world order Angela Merkel to run again: why she's the antithesis of Trump in a post-truth world Angela Merkel warns EU should not rely on 'eternal' US support
-
German Chancellor Angela Merkel today warned countries against going it alone, saying the only way to solve global problems is to work together.
"In a year in which we see unimaginable challenges we can either work together or retreat to our individual roles. I hope that we will find a common position," Merkel told a security conference audience including US Vice President Mike Pence in Munich.
Pence is expected to spell out what US President Donald Trump's "America First" policy means for the rest of the world.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU