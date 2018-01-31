Meryl Streep joins league of celebrities trademarking their names

Meryl Streep’s application was filed with US Patent and Trademark Office on January 22. It requests that the name Meryl Streep be trademarked for “entertainment services,” movie appearances, speaking engagements and autographs

Meryl Streep, the most celebrated actress of her generation, has filed an application to her name. The application was filed with and Office on January 22, records show. It requests that the name be trademarked for “entertainment services,” movie appearances, speaking engagements and autographs. Streep, 68, last week extended her record to 21 nominations, this time for her role in “ ” She has won three Oscars, three Emmys and six during her 40-year long career on stage, screen and television. It is not clear why Streep would file a application at this stage in her career and her attorney and publicist did not return a request for comment on Monday. Many celebrities their names or catch phrases to protect their intellectual property, stop other people using them without permission, or to earn cash from products bearing their name. Taylor Swift has filed some 60 applications in the last 10 years, according to Patent Office records, including for phrases from her songs including “This Sick Beat” and “Nice to meet you. Where you been?” for use on clothing, hair accessories and notebooks. Streep last week joined the cast of HBO’s award-winning drama series “Big Little Lies” for its second season. She will play the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s character.

George Sevier, intellectual property lawyer with Gowling WLG, said it was more common for celebrities to their name earlier in their career when they began to see potential commercial uses. “I don’t know if it’s late in Meryl Streep's career. Maybe she’s got a long career ahead of her. But she's older than most people trademarking their names," he said.

He said he thought the aim of this move was to prevent commercial use of the name on movie-related websites. “It seems unlikely that someone is going to offer after-dinner speaking in the name of unless it is It’s probably mostly to stop people using her name on the internet,” said Sevier.

However, it would not prevent people from referring to on the internet, he said.