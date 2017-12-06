JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Britain has not formally assessed impact of Brexit on economy: David Davis
Business Standard

'MeToo' named Time magazine's Person of the Year'

President Donald Trump was runner-up of the prestigious ranking

AFP | PTI  |  New York 

Time names sexual abuse 'Silence Breakers' #MeToo as Person of the year

Time magazine on Wednesday named "The Silence Breakers" who revealed the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault across various industries that triggered a national reckoning in the United States as Person of the Year.

"The Silence Breakers" designates a broad range of people, mostly women, from this year's first public accusers of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to those who shared their stories of abuse using the hashtag #MeToo and its foreign language equivalents.

President Donald Trump was runner-up of the prestigious ranking, ahead of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
First Published: Wed, December 06 2017. 18:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements