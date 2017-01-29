Mexico boycott campaign puts Starbucks in a spot

Seeking to quell a social media campaign imploring Mexicans to boycott US companies, defended itself saying it had invested millions in the country, created more than 7,000 jobs, and that its local unit is Mexican-owned.

The statement came after disparate social media campaigns directed at based in gained traction, following US President Donald Trump’s order to build a border along the country's southern border and promise to make pay for it.

In a statement, said its Mexican operator Alsea has some 560 stores across Mexico, representing an investment of $239 million, and sells Arabica coffee beans harvested in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas around the world.

Even so, a campaign urged Mexicans not to buy products from the world's biggest coffee seller, with the hashtag #AdiosStarbucks trending on earlier this week.

Social media users have also called for boycotts of including McDonald’s, Wal-mart and Coca-Cola. Earlier this month, a Mexican state governor said his administration would no longer buy cars from US auto maker calling on others to do the same after the company abruptly cancelled a planned investment in the country.

On Friday, Mexico’s wealthiest man, Carlos Slim, weighed in on the topic, saying he thought attempts to boycott were wrong.

“They are American businesses that have come to invest in Mexico, to give employment in Mexico, to produce in Mexico,” Slim said.