TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Trump Cabinet's First World problem: Omitting a few million here and there
Business Standard

Mexico boycott campaign puts Starbucks in a spot

Social media users also called for boycotts of US cos including McDonald's, Wal-mart, Coca-Cola

Reuters 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Seeking to quell a social media campaign imploring Mexicans to boycott US companies, Starbucks defended itself saying it had invested millions in the country, created more than 7,000 jobs, and that its local unit is Mexican-owned.

The statement came after disparate social media campaigns directed at US companies based in Mexico gained traction, following US President Donald Trump’s order to build a border wall along the country's southern border and promise to make Mexico pay for it.

In a statement, Starbucks said its Mexican operator Alsea has some 560 stores across Mexico, representing an investment of $239 million, and sells Arabica coffee beans harvested in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas around the world. 

Even so, a campaign urged Mexicans not to buy products from the world's biggest coffee seller, with the hashtag #AdiosStarbucks trending on Twitter earlier this week.

Social media users have also called for boycotts of US companies including McDonald’s, Wal-mart and Coca-Cola. Earlier this month, a Mexican state governor said his administration would no longer buy cars from US auto maker Ford calling on others to do the same after the company abruptly cancelled a planned investment in the country.

On Friday, Mexico’s wealthiest man, Carlos Slim, weighed in on the topic, saying he thought attempts to boycott US companies were wrong. 

“They are American businesses that have come to invest in Mexico, to give employment in Mexico, to produce in Mexico,” Slim said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Mexico boycott campaign puts Starbucks in a spot

Social media users also called for boycotts of US cos including McDonald's, Wal-mart, Coca-Cola

Social media users also called for boycotts of US cos including McDonald's, Wal-mart, Coca-Cola
Seeking to quell a social media campaign imploring Mexicans to boycott US companies, Starbucks defended itself saying it had invested millions in the country, created more than 7,000 jobs, and that its local unit is Mexican-owned.

The statement came after disparate social media campaigns directed at US companies based in Mexico gained traction, following US President Donald Trump’s order to build a border wall along the country's southern border and promise to make Mexico pay for it.

In a statement, Starbucks said its Mexican operator Alsea has some 560 stores across Mexico, representing an investment of $239 million, and sells Arabica coffee beans harvested in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas around the world. 

Even so, a campaign urged Mexicans not to buy products from the world's biggest coffee seller, with the hashtag #AdiosStarbucks trending on Twitter earlier this week.

Social media users have also called for boycotts of US companies including McDonald’s, Wal-mart and Coca-Cola. Earlier this month, a Mexican state governor said his administration would no longer buy cars from US auto maker Ford calling on others to do the same after the company abruptly cancelled a planned investment in the country.

On Friday, Mexico’s wealthiest man, Carlos Slim, weighed in on the topic, saying he thought attempts to boycott US companies were wrong. 

“They are American businesses that have come to invest in Mexico, to give employment in Mexico, to produce in Mexico,” Slim said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Mexico boycott campaign puts Starbucks in a spot

Social media users also called for boycotts of US cos including McDonald's, Wal-mart, Coca-Cola

Seeking to quell a social media campaign imploring Mexicans to boycott US companies, Starbucks defended itself saying it had invested millions in the country, created more than 7,000 jobs, and that its local unit is Mexican-owned.

The statement came after disparate social media campaigns directed at US companies based in Mexico gained traction, following US President Donald Trump’s order to build a border wall along the country's southern border and promise to make Mexico pay for it.

In a statement, Starbucks said its Mexican operator Alsea has some 560 stores across Mexico, representing an investment of $239 million, and sells Arabica coffee beans harvested in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas around the world. 

Even so, a campaign urged Mexicans not to buy products from the world's biggest coffee seller, with the hashtag #AdiosStarbucks trending on Twitter earlier this week.

Social media users have also called for boycotts of US companies including McDonald’s, Wal-mart and Coca-Cola. Earlier this month, a Mexican state governor said his administration would no longer buy cars from US auto maker Ford calling on others to do the same after the company abruptly cancelled a planned investment in the country.

On Friday, Mexico’s wealthiest man, Carlos Slim, weighed in on the topic, saying he thought attempts to boycott US companies were wrong. 

“They are American businesses that have come to invest in Mexico, to give employment in Mexico, to produce in Mexico,” Slim said.

image
Business Standard
177 22