MGA Entertainment's Isaac Larian putting in $100 million to save Toys R us

The head of the company that created and is putting $100 million toward a long-shot bid to save Toys “R” Us. Chief Executive Officer is aiming to buy the toy-store company’s assets as part of an investment group that includes a He said it’s his own money on the line, and MGA isn’t part of the bid. If he’s successful, the executive expects that 200 to 400 US stores can be saved. “There is a lot of value in the Toys ‘R’ Us name, a lot of value in all the assets that they have,” Larian said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “If Toys ‘R’ Us is not here, I think the toy business as a whole will have a devastating year — this year and the following year.” Larian’s push to help the toy retailer survive liquidation includes a bid that a group of investors made for the Canadian assets of Toys “R” Us last week. He and other investors also launched a campaign on GoFundMe for the purchase of US assets from the company. Their goal is to raise $1 billion by Memorial Day.

The bankruptcy and subsequent liquidation of Toys “R” Us has bludgeoned toymakers, which stand to lose a key distribution channel and platform to test new products. Mattel’s stock has lost about 47 per cent of its value in the last 12 months, with Hasbro slipping more than 14 per cent over the same period. MGA, based in Van Nuys, California, is privately held.

Amazon.com is also said to be considering buying some of the stores in a move to expand its retail footprint and showcase hardware like the Echo line of devices. The liquidating company filed for bankruptcy in September and has struggled to find bidders for other assets.