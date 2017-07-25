Michael Phelps raced a 'Shark', kind of. Not really

For nearly 30 years, Week has been a reliable way for the Discovery Channel to create buzz for itself once a year. The public’s appetite for shark-based programming seems inexhaustible. And this year, the channel outdid itself.

The centerpiece was a match race between and a great white

Who would win? Would the stay in its lane, or head over to take a bite of the 23-time “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White” seemed to promise to answer those questions.

Anticipation was high:

But then the race was broadcast on Sunday night, and the high hopes turned to disappointment. The program seemed about as realistic as a sharknado.

First off, it wasn’t exactly a race. Phelps swam alone, time trial style, in the waters off South Africa.

It also wasn’t exactly a When the “race” was shown, Phelps was matched with a computer-generated image of a shark, supposedly simulating a real shark’s speed. The “shark” even leapt out of the water at the finish line for a conveniently spectacular visual.