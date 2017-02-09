Microsoft adds patent suit protections for cloud customers

Microsoft
will help cloud
customers fend off patent lawsuits and expand coverage of related litigation costs, seeking to distinguish its services from rivals in the fast-growing market for internet-based computing.
As more companies host their applications and services on Microsoft's Azure and other cloud
providers, they are increasingly becoming the target of lawsuits from companies seeking to make money by claiming patent infringement. Microsoft, the second-biggest cloud
infrastructure services vendor behind Amazon.com, will help customers fight back by offering them one of its own patents to deter or defeat such suits.
The software giant will also expand a program in which Microsoft
provides funds or legal resources to fend off claims, known as indemnification.
The patent protection
can provide an edge for Microsoft
as the company competes with Amazon and Google in the cloud.
As IT spending in the cloud
is set to reach $1 trillion by 2020, according to Gartner, the industry faces growing risks of intellectual property lawsuits. Such suits have risen 22 percent in the past five years, according to the Boston Consulting Group. Meanwhile, non-practicing entities -- the industry's term for firms that snap up patents to garner licensing fees and launch lawsuits -- boosted their acquisition of such patents by 35 percent in the same period. "We create a patent umbrella and we let our customers stand underneath it," said Microsoft
President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, in an interview. Because of its strong patent portfolio and experience in patent law, Microsoft
can "play a positive and constructive role of helping our customers."
Cloud
computing is letting companies in a variety of industries move into technology
development by building their own applications using Microsoft
or Amazon's server farms, storage and pre-written services.
The problem is that these businesses don't have their own technology
patents to defend against companies that might sue them. That's where Microsoft
wants to stand out above its cloud
rivals, who don't offer the same level of protection, said Julia White, a Microsoft
vice president for Azure marketing.
"All of our customers are at some level becoming software providers of their own," White said. "That puts them in a different domain -- an area where they don’t have a lot of experience."
Microsoft
already offered the indemnification benefit to customers who use Azure cloud
services written by Microsoft.
The expansion adds protections for those who use open source technologies offered through Azure like Hadoop and Apache. Google offers indemnification but not on open source software.
The patent program is new to Microsoft
and hasn't really been tried in the industry more broadly, according to Smith. Customers will be able to pick one patent from a pool of 10,000 offered -- Microsoft
has 60,000 patents total -- to use in their defense. Microsoft
is hoping that the mere existence of the offer will deter suits in the first place.
