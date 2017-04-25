Microsoft's Nadella banks on LinkedIn data to challenge Salesforce

is rolling out upgrades to its sales software that integrates data from LinkedIn, an initiative that CEO told Reuters was central to the company's long-term strategy for building specialised business software.

The improvements to Dynamics 365, as Microsoft's sales software is called, are a challenge to market leader com and represent the first major product initiative to spring from Microsoft's $26-billion acquisition of LinkedIn, the business-focused social network.

The new features will comb through a salesperson's email, calendar and relationships to help gauge how warm their relationship is with a potential customer. The system will recommend ways to save an at-risk deal, like calling in a co-worker who is connected to the potential customer on

The enhancements, which will be available this summer, will require Dynamics customers to also be customers.

The artificial intelligence, or AI, capabilities of the software would be central, Nadella said. "I want to be able to democratise so that any customer using these products is able to, in fact, take their own data and load it into for themselves," he said.

While is a behemoth in the market for operating systems and productivity software like Office, it is a small player in sales software. The company ranks fourth —far behind com and other rivals Oracle and SAP — with just 4.3 per cent of the market in 2015, the most recent year for which figures are available, according to research firm Gartner.

declined to comment on Microsoft's competing software.

But Nadella said specialised applications in fields like sales and finance are critical to the company's future. He bills them as Microsoft's "third cloud," the first two being Office 365 for general productivity like email and Azure for computing and databases.

Nadella's bigger vision is to have all products take advantage of a common set of business data that can be mined for new insights with artificial intelligence.

"I think that's the only way to long-term change this game, because if all we did was replace somebody else's (sales), or (finance) application, that's of no value, quite frankly," he said.

pointed to Visa as a success story. Earlier this year Visa was in the process of choosing a cloud-based customer service software system and picked Microsoft's over Rajat Taneja, executive vice president of technology at Visa, said Nadella's three-cloud strategy was the deciding factor.

But has a long way to go. The company has never released a revenue figure for Dynamics, though the former head of Dynamics said publicly in 2015 that it was a $2 billion business unit.

That compares with revenue of $8.3 billion overall and $3 billion for its sales software specifically.

Dynamics also grew more slowly than last year — Dynamics revenue grew just 4 per cent versus 26 per cent for Salesforce, which is also working on artificial intelligence features similar to the ones will introduce.

Nadella is under pressure to show that the pricey acquisition in mid-2016 was worthwhile. R "Ray" Wang, founder of analyst firm Constellation Research, said LinkedIn-powered features, combined with popular programs like Office and Skype, could help.

" is putting together the contextual business data people need to be more efficient and build better relationships," Wang said.

Nadella said will also continue offering certain data to other companies, including Salesforce, as did before its acquisition. had urged European regulators to probe the Microsft- deal, which they ultimately declined to do.