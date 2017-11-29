Microsoft, SAP to expand use of each other's cloud services

Business software giants Microsoft
and SAP
have agreed to expand the use of each other’s cloud-based products
and services delivered via the internet, they said on Tuesday, as they laid out a common product road map for joint customers.
In a joint statement, Microsoft
said it would use SAP’s S/4 HANA database to help run its core internal financial planning functions — replacing older SAP
software, while SAP
said it would run more than a dozen of its critical internal financial systems on Microsoft’s Azure cloud service. The long-time partners said the latest integration of their products was designed to encourage more of their joint customers to run SAP
software on Microsoft
Azure cloud services. Mutual customers include Coca-Cola, Columbia Sportswear, Coats and Costco Wholesale.
SAP
encourages its customers to run its products not only on Microsoft
Azure but also on rival cloud platforms from Amazon , Google, IBM and SAP’s own in-house cloud services.
The two companies
agreed 18 months ago to work together to integrate Microsoft
Office 365, the cloud-based version of Microsoft’s flagship productivity software, into SAP, while SAP
agreed to run its HANA database software on Microsoft
Azure.
