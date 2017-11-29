Microsoft, SAP to expand use of each other's cloud services

Business software giants and have agreed to expand the use of each other’s and services delivered via the internet, they said on Tuesday, as they laid out a common product road map for joint customers.

In a joint statement, said it would use SAP’s S/4 HANA database to help run its core internal financial planning functions — replacing older software, while said it would run more than a dozen of its critical internal financial systems on Microsoft’s Azure cloud service. The long-time partners said the latest integration of their products was designed to encourage more of their joint customers to run software on Azure cloud services. Mutual customers include Coca-Cola, Columbia Sportswear, Coats and Costco Wholesale.

encourages its customers to run its products not only on Azure but also on rival cloud platforms from Amazon , Google, IBM and SAP’s own in-house cloud services.

The two agreed 18 months ago to work together to integrate Office 365, the cloud-based version of Microsoft’s flagship productivity software, into SAP, while agreed to run its HANA database software on Azure.