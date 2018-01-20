Mike Pence sets off for West Asia amid Israel embassy controversy

US Vice set off for the West Asia for a trip overshadowed by controversy over plans to move the American embassy in to Pence had been due to travel in December last year, but Arab anger over Donald Trump's decision to declare Israel's capital saw many planned meetings cancelled. The deadly protests that erupted at the time have subsided, but Pence may still face a cold welcome in some capitals and concern over the fate of the UN aid agency for Palestinians (UNRWA). has delayed a USD 65 million funding package for the cash-strapped body, putting at risk operations to feed, teach and heal thousands of Palestinian refugees. The Palestinian leadership, already stunned and furious over the decision, has denounced the and had already refused to meet Pence during his planned December trip. But Pence's press secretary, Alyssa Farah, said the vice would still meet the leaders of Egypt, and on the high-stakes four-day tour. Pence will arrive in today for a meeting with Egyptian Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, heading the following day to for a one-on-one with Both these leaders, whose countries have peace deals and diplomatic ties with Israel, would be key players if US mediators ever manage to get a revived Israeli-Palestinian peace process off the ground, as Trump wants. They are also key intelligence-sharing and security partners in America's various covert and overt battles against Islamist extremism in the region and is a major recipient of aid to help it buy advanced US On Monday, he will begin a two-day visit to Israel, where he will meet and and deliver a speech to the He can expect a warm welcome from local politicians after Trump's decision on Jerusalem, which Israelis and Palestinians alike interpreted as taking Israel's side in the dispute over the city.