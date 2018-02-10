Modi Palestine visit: PM conferred 'Grand Collar of State of Palestine'

Prime Minister was today conferred the 'Grand Collar of the State of Palestine' by President Mahmoud Abbas, recognising his key contribution to promote relations between India and Palestine. President Abbas conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine on Modi after the conclusion of the bilateral meeting between the two leaders. Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to make an official visit to Palestine. The Grand Collar is Highest order given to foreign dignitaries - Kings, Heads of State/Government and persons of similar rank. It has in the past been awarded to King Salman of Saudi Arabia, King Hamad of Bahrain, President Xi Jinping of China, amongst others. The commendation reads "In recognition of his wise leadership and his lofty national and stature, and in appreciation of his efforts to promote the historic relations between the State of Palestine and the Republic of India; in acknowledgment of his support to our people's right to independence and freedom so that peace prevails in the region.