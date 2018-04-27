More H-1B visas going to US technology companies: Report

Four of six high-profile US tech were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B petitions for initial employment in fiscal 2017, said in its latest report on work visa popular among Indian IT workers.

Facebook, with 720 new H-1B initial petitions approved in FY 2017, an increase of 248, or 53 per cent, and Apple, with 673, a 7 per cent increase, were 14th and 15th on the list.

According to the report, had the second most number of H-1B petitions approved for initial employment in FY 2017, with an increase from 1,416 in FY 2016 to 2,515 in FY 2017. Amazon's use of H-1Bs reflects its increased growth in the US, particularly in research and development.

Also, the top H-1B employers among high-profile tech match up with the US that spend the most on research and development.

In 2017, spent almost USD 23 billion on R&D, followed by (Google) with USD 16.6 billion, with USD 13.1 billion, with USD 12.3 billion, with USD 11.6 billion and with USD 7.8 billion.

Research and development is important to a country's economic growth. It is possible some of the larger tech had more success gaining approvals with fewer overall applications submitted for the fiscal 2018 H-1B cap (and subsequent random selection once USCIS received more applications than the annual limit), the report said.