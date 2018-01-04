More pro-regime rallies as Iran declares 'sedition' over

saw another day of large pro-regime rallies on Thursday after authorities declared the end of deadly unrest and turned attention to addressing economic concerns that fuelled protests.



A week after the demonstrations broke out, there were no reports of fresh protests in overnight, while videos on suggested only limited unrest in provincial towns which could not be immediately verified.



As suggested it may be looking to impose fresh sanctions on Tehran, Iranian authorities were weighing options including blocking unpopular measures in Hassan Rouhani's recent budget.State television showed huge crowds marching in support of the across 10 cities early today, including Isfahan, and Mashhad, where the protests first erupted last Thursday."We are together behind the leader," chanted the crowds, in reference to supreme leader Ayatollah"The revolutionary Iranian people have responded in to the enemies and trouble-makers by coming out on the streets," Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to Khamenei, told the semi- news agency."The people's main demand now is for the and officials to deal with the economic problems," he added.Mohammad Ali Jafari, the of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, yesterday announced the "end of the sedition".A total of 21 people died in five days of unrest that began on December 28 as protests against economic grievances quickly turned against the regime as a whole, with attacks on buildings and police stations.Jafari told state television that "a large number of the troublemakers" were behind the unrest, saying many had been arrested and would face "firm action".The unrest -- the biggest challenge to Iran's Islamic regime since mass protests in 2009 -- caused concern, with the in particular accusing authorities of a crackdown on dissent.A official, who asked for anonymity, said yesterday that would look for "actionable information" to try to bring fresh sanctions on those responsible.US Donald Trump, who has repeatedly tweeted his backing for Iranian protesters, wrote: "You will see great support from the at the appropriate time!"The question now is whether Trump will continue to waive nuclear-related sanctions that were suspended under the 2015 nuclear deal between and world powers.Under the deal, Trump must actively waive certain sanctions every few months and the next deadline falls on January 12.-- which has long accused the and Sunni Arab rivals led by of interference in its affairs -- said external "enemies" were behind recent unrest.Its UN said in a letter that the US had "stepped up its acts of intervention in a grotesque way in Iran's internal affairs" and accused of violating law and the principles of the UN charter.and photo sharing platforms Telegram and remained blocked on mobile phones, having been interrupted soon after protests began.said Telegram would only be unblocked if it removed "terrorist" content.Iran's political establishment has closed ranks against the unrest, with even reformists condemning the violence.But many have also called on Rouhani to address the economic grievances that drove the initial protests.There have already been moves in parliament to block the unpopular budget measures announced last month, which included cuts to welfare and fuel price hikes."As concerns petrol prices, we must absolutely take into account the situation of the people because the tensions are absolutely not in the interests of the country," said yesterday.Rouhani came to power in 2013 promising to mend the economy and ease social tensions, but high living costs and unemployment have left many feeling that progress is too slow.Rural areas, hit by years of drought and under- investment, are particularly hard-hit.On the streets of the capital, there is widespread sympathy with the economic grievances driving the unrest, particularly an unemployment rate as high as 40 percent for young people."People have reached a stage where they can no longer tolerate this pressure from the authorities," said Soraya Saadaat, a 54-year-old jobless woman.But some Tehranis said claims from the US that they were desperate for freedom were overblown."We do have some freedom in Iran," Hamid Rahimi, a 33- year-old employee told AFP."If the people of have something to say, it's about economic problems. They want to see their demands, what they voted for, fulfilled.