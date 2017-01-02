More than 50 killed in Brazil prison riot: Reports

Between 50 and 60 bodies have been found, according to an initial count

Between 50 and 60 bodies have been found, according to an initial count

More than 50 people were killed in a prison riot in Brazil's Amazon region when fighting broke out between rival gangs, media reports said today, citing local officials.



"Between 50 and 60 bodies have been found, according to an initial count," the public security secretary for the state of Amazonas, Sergio Fontes, told local radio network Tiradentes.

AFP