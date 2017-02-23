Most valuable brands of the world

has for the last five years held sway as the world’s most valuable brand. However, the company’s evangelists are beginning to lose their faith. The snaking queues of early adopters have shrunk almost to the point of invisibility. Apple’s loss has been Google’s gain. Six years after it last held the title in 2011, is now the world’s most valuable brand with a value of $109 billion. This year’s surprise are Facebook, with a gain of 82% in brand value, and Samsung, which gained 13%, despite the Note 7 fiasco. A snapshot from the Global 500, 2017, Report:

The Methodology



Brand Value: The value of the trade marks (and relating marketing IP and ‘goodwill’ attached to it) within the branded business

Brand Strength is most directly and easily influenced by those responsible for marketing and brand management. In order to determine the strength of a brand the report has developed the Brand Strength Index (BSI). It analyses marketing investment, brand equity and the impact of those on business performance. Each brand is then assigned a BSI score out of 100, which is fed into the brand value calculation. Based on the score, each brand in the league table is assigned a rating between AAA+ and D.