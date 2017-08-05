Mueller seeks White House documents on Michael Flynn

Investigators working for the special counsel, III, recently asked the for documents related to the former national security adviser Michael T Flynn, and have questioned witnesses about whether he was secretly paid by the during the final months of the presidential campaign, according to people close to the investigation.

Though not a formal subpoena, the document request is the first known instance of Mueller’s team asking the to hand over records.

In interviews with potential witnesses in recent weeks, prosecutors and have spent hours poring over the details of Flynn’s business dealings with a Turkish-American businessman who worked last year with Mr. and his consulting business, the Intel Group.

The company was paid $530,000 to run a campaign to discredit an opponent of the who has been accused of orchestrating last year’s failed coup in the country.

Investigators want to know if the was behind those payments — and if the Intel Group made kickbacks to the businessman, Ekim Alptekin, for helping conceal the source of the money.

The line of questioning shows that Mueller’s inquiry has expanded into a full-fledged examination of Flynn’s financial dealings, beyond the relatively narrow question of whether he failed to register as a foreign agent or lied about his conversations and business arrangements with Russian officials.

lasted only 24 days as national security adviser, but his legal troubles now lie at the center of a political storm that has engulfed the administration. For months, prosecutors have used multiple grand juries to issue subpoenas for documents related to

President has publicly said should confine his investigation to the narrow issue of Russia’s attempts to disrupt last year’s presidential campaign, not conduct an expansive inquiry into the finances of or his associates.

declined to comment. Ty Cobb, special counsel to Trump, said, “We’ve said before we’re collaborating with the special counsel on an ongoing basis.” “It’s full cooperation mode as far as we are concerned,” he said.

After Flynn’s dismissal, tried to get James B Comey, the FBI director, to drop the investigation, said.

© 2017 The New York Times News Service