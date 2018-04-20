Muharraq: Old capital fell into disuse after collapse of the pearl trade

It is something of a truism to say that to truly understand a destination, one needs to explore its lanes and bylanes. The labyrinth of passageways in Dubrovnik’s old city is rich with tales of a bygone era. In the lanes of Paris, one can still stumble upon sculptures and artworks that afford a deeper engagement with the storied city.

The alleys of Benaras, echoing with the sounds of temple bells, provide an immersive experience like none other. Clichés, after all, are based on truth. Bahrain is no different. One warm sunny day, I have a moment where I wonder if I have ...