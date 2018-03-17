Musharraf may return to Pakistan to face special court trial in April

Pakistan's former president General (retired) is likely to return home in April to face trial in a special court on a host of charges.

However, according to an Express Tribune report, he will consider returning to Pakistan only after getting an assurance of foolproof security by the federal government.

Musharraf, who is currently the chief of the (APML), is reportedly consulting close aides about making Karachi the centre of his political activities on returning to Pakistan.

His decision to return to Pakistan after several years of self-exile came after a special court gave permission to the government to suspend Musharraf's passport and CNIC after hearing a case of high treason against him this week. The court had earlier directed the interior ministry to approach Interpol for arrest of former president.

The Express Tribune quoted sources in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government, as saying that they were reviewing Musharraf's application for security and added that a decision is expected soon. The sources, however, added that Musharraf may also decide to postpone his return if a better option surfaces.

In the wake of recent orders by the special court and the forthcoming elections, the APML leaders have reportedly advised Musharraf to return to Pakistan at the earliest. A decision is expected to be taken in the coming week in Dubai, the daily has reported.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that if Musharraf assures that he is returning to Pakistan, state institutions will be asked not to take action, but if he chooses not to return that the legal orders will be acted upon.