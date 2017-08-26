Musk's Neuralink gets $27 mn to build brain computers

-
ALSO READElon Musk's new venture could allow uploading, downloading thoughts: Report Elon Musk hints at delay in Tesla's India plans due to local sourcing norms No local sourcing for selling Tesla cars: India to Elon Musk Colonising Mars: Is Elon Musk being overly ambitious? India's OrcaPod in race for Hyperloop competition by Elon Musk's SpaceX
-
Musk, 46, is the CEO of Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies and has several other pet projects, including a venture to bore tunnels for roads or tube-based transportation systems known as the hyperloop, and another project for the responsible development of artificial intelligence.
In June, Musk said Neuralink is a priority after much more demanding commitments to his automotive and rocket companies.
“Boring is may be 2 per cent of my time; Neuralink is 3 per cent to 5 per cent of my time; OpenAI is going to be a couple of percent; and then 90-plus per cent is divided between SpaceX and Tesla,” said Musk at the electric-car maker’s annual shareholder meeting.
Few details are known about Neuralink. The company’s sparse website says it’s “developing ultra-high bandwith brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and computers.” It’s also recruiting engineers and scientists to join the effort.
“No neuroscience experience is required: talent and drive matter far more,” the company says on the site. “We expect most of our team to come from other areas and industries.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU