JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Where will global political hotspots be in 2018? It's not all about Trump
Business Standard

Myanmar and Bangladesh agree on Rohingya deal to return refugees in 2 years

The agreement, finalised in Myanmar's capital this week, says that the process would be "completed preferably within two years

AFP | PTI  |  Yangon 

Karachi: Young supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami, a Pakistani religious group, take part in a rally to condemn ongoing violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar. Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Myanmar and Bangladesh agreed to repatriate Rohingya recently displaced by an army crackdown "within two years", Dhaka said today, outlining the first clear timeline for a return of hundreds of thousands of refugees. The agreement, finalised in Myanmar's capital this week, says that the process would be "completed preferably within 02 (two) years from the commencement of repatriation," according to a statement from the Bangladeshi government.

First Published: Tue, January 16 2018. 12:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements