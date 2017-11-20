Myanmar, Bangladesh to implement plan to end Rohingya crisis: China

on Monday said and have accepted Beijing's mediatory role and agreed to implement a three-phased solution proposed by its Foreign Minister to resolve the Rohingya refugee crisis.



Over 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's violence hit to neighbouring since August when the military intensified crackdown against alleged militant outfits of Rohingya Muslims.



Wang travelled to Dhaka where he met with Prime Minister on Saturday. He then flew to Nay Pyi Taw and met with Myanmar's top leaders yesterday." proposed initiatives including three phased solution so as to fundamentally resolve this (Rohingya) crisis," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said."His initiative won approval from and We hope it would resolve the issue and contribute to addressing this crisis," Lu told media answering a spate of questions.After his visit to Bangladesh, Wang told media in yesterday that he had proposed a three-phase solution to help settle the issue in Myanmar'smostly refers to as issue, the home of Rohingya people who are mostly Muslims.Addressing a joint press conference with Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi at Nay Pyi Taw yesterday, Wang said the first phase proposes to achieve a ceasefire so that local residents can no longer be displaced.Through joint efforts, the ceasefire has been in place, Wang said.Second, the community should encourage and to keep communication in a bid to find a feasible solution to the issue, he said.The two countries have reached an initial agreement on repatriation of refugees fleeing to fromThe third phase is to find a long-term solution, he was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.Stressing that poverty is the root cause of turbulence and conflict, Wang called on the community to support poverty alleviation efforts inalso has extensive investments in"Beijing has emerged as the top supporter of the embattled Suu Kyi" - the de-facto leader of Myanmar, the Hong Kong-based South Morning Post reported last week.China, which provided unwavering support for Myanmars military junta over two decades, is behind a USD 7.3 billion deep-water port in Rakhine, which plays a pivotal role in Beijings belt and road trade initiative.It also built USD 2.45 billion oil and gas pipeline project linking the remote coast of Rakhine to southwestern Chinas Yunnan province, 770-km away.State Grid Corporation of launched a power transmission line and a substation project in Shwebo in Myanmars north western Sagain region, and has also bought FC-1 Xiaolong multi-role combat aircraft from China, the Post had reported.Asked whether has accepted the ceasefire as per the first phase of Chinas proposal, Lu said Wang's plan focusses not only on the immediate problem but also on the long term fundamental solution to the issue.This three-phased solution won the "acknowledgement" from and Myanmar, Lu said, without elaborating.Outlining China's diplomatic efforts, Lu said Wangs diplomatic initiative has been launched during the current visit."But for a long time we have been proposing that and could engage in consultation and resolve the issue. It is during this visit the governments of and have agreed to engage in consultations to resolve the issue. The bilateral consultations are already under way," Lu added.