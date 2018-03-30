Myanmar parliament elects Suu Kyi ally Win Myint as new president

-
Myanmar has sworn a longtime Aung San Suu Kyi loyalist as the country's new president, who will continue his predecessor's deference to her as the nation's de facto leader.
Sixty-six-year-old Win Myint took his oath of office on Friday during a joint session of Parliament, pledging loyalty "to the people and the republic of the Union of Myanmar."
The two vice presidents, Myint Swe and Henry Van Tio, took oaths alongside him.
Win Myint was elected on Wednesday a week after his predecessor Htin Kyaw, a close friend and a confidant of Suu Kyi, retired over ill health.
