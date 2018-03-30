JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Atleast six Turkish soldiers killed in attack by Kurdish PKK militants
Business Standard

Myanmar parliament elects Suu Kyi ally Win Myint as new president

Win Myint was elected on Wednesday a week after his predecessor Htin Kyaw retired over ill-health

AP/PTI  |  Naypyitaw 

Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint, Myanmar president
Myanmar's President-elect Win Myint, center, with leader Aung San Suu Kyi | Photo: AP/PTI

Myanmar has sworn a longtime Aung San Suu Kyi loyalist as the country's new president, who will continue his predecessor's deference to her as the nation's de facto leader.

Sixty-six-year-old Win Myint took his oath of office on Friday during a joint session of Parliament, pledging loyalty "to the people and the republic of the Union of Myanmar."

The two vice presidents, Myint Swe and Henry Van Tio, took oaths alongside him.

Win Myint was elected on Wednesday a week after his predecessor Htin Kyaw, a close friend and a confidant of Suu Kyi, retired over ill health.
First Published: Fri, March 30 2018. 16:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements