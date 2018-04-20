Myanmar police admits setting up 'trap' in Reuters journalist arrest case

A ordered officers to set up a by handing over sensitive documents to him in a operation that also ensnared his colleague, a told a court on Friday.

Reporters Wa Lone, 32 and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28 were detained in December after meeting for dinner in and accused of violating the country's for possessing material relating to operations in conflict-hit Rakhine state.

They were arrested while investigating a September 2 massacre of Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine, but their report was published while they were behind bars.

has been accused of waging an ethnic cleansing campaign against the Rohingya after some 700,000 fled to following a brutal military crackdown on insurgents in August.

The military has denied allegations that the armed forces committed atrocities with the exception of the September massacre in Inn Din village for which seven soldiers were sentenced to 10-year prison terms.

For months now a court has been hearing testimony to decide whether the journalists will go to trial even as global criticism of the case has rained down on and joined the legal team.

Deputy said in his appearance on Friday that he had been questioned about meeting in November and that his superior then set up a in which he told others to pass on sensitive security documents.

" Brigadier asked Htauk Kyant (township) members to arrest after Lin handed the documents to when they left," he said, describing orders to "get" the

Kyaw Soe Oo accompanied to the restaurant meeting and was also arrested. officials could not be reached for comment.

said he was angry that his name had been mentioned in the aftermath of the as someone who was under scrutiny.

He is facing charges of breaching regulations and was brought to the hearing from detention.

The prosecution argued that he should be declared a hostile witness as his testimony differed from what he had told investigators, but the defence team praised his remarks as genuine.

"He answered all this by taking risk for himself," said.

A will hear arguments about the motion next week.

In brief comments to AFP as he arrived at the court in the morning, said he was "going to tell the whole truth" in his appearance.

lifted many restrictions on the press as it emerged from five decades of military rule in 2011 but critics have accused Aung San Suu Kyi's new government of backsliding on previous reforms and failing to protect free expression.