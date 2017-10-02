Myanmar 'proposes' to take back Rohingya refugees: Bangladesh minister

JUST IN
Iraq allows stranded foreigners to leave Kurdistan via Baghdad without visa
Bangladeshi foreign minister said after talks on Monday with a senior Myanmar representative

AFP | PTI  |  Dhaka 

Rohingya Muslims walk to the shore after arriving on a boat from Myanmar to Bangladesh in Shah Porir Dwip. Photo: AP | PTI
Myanmar has proposed taking back the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who have fled to Bangladesh in recent weeks, the Bangladeshi foreign minister said after talks on Monday with a senior Myanmar representative.

"The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere and Myanmar has made a proposal to take back the Rohingya refugees," A H Mahmood Ali told reporters.

First Published: Mon, October 02 2017. 14:52 IST

