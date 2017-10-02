Myanmar 'proposes' to take back Rohingya refugees: Bangladesh minister

-
Myanmar has proposed taking back the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who have fled to Bangladesh in recent weeks, the Bangladeshi foreign minister said after talks on Monday with a senior Myanmar representative.
"The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere and Myanmar has made a proposal to take back the Rohingya refugees," A H Mahmood Ali told reporters.
