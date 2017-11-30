N Korea says US in our N-missile range

North Korean leader claimed his regime’s missile launch showed it can strike the with a nuclear weapon, signaling a new phase in its stand-off with President Donald Trump. “successfully” launched a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile with improved technology that can deliver a nuclear warhead anywhere in the US, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday. Kim watched the test and “declared with pride that now we have finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force,” KCNA said.

Kim’s claims on his nuclear capabilities, yet to be verified independently, suggests that he could look to enter into talks with the from a position of strength. Trump has threatened to use military force to stop his nuclear program, which Kim says he needs to deter an American invasion.

Trump struck a more measured tone after the launch compared with previous threats to unleash “fire and fury,” telling reporters that “we will take care of that situation.” The United Nations Security Council, which has imposed stringent sanctions on this year, plans to discuss the latest test on Wednesday in New York. “ is saying the should acknowledge it as a nuclear state and shift its policy to dialogue,” said Koh Yu-hwan, who teaches North Korean studies at Dongguk University in